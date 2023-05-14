Episode 19: Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Recapping the Heat-Knicks series as Miami advances to ECF
HHH writers Matt and Brandon react to the Heat's Game 6 win and advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals for the third time in four years.
HHH senior writers Matt Hanifan and Brandon Di Perno discuss the Miami Heat's Game 6 win to close out their second round series against the New York Knicks and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals on the latest episode of the Hot Hot Hoops podcast.
Topics include:
What they liked and disliked
Bam Adebayo's dominance
Jalen Brunson's brilliant 41-point game
Jimmy Butler's movements on his injured ankle
Preview on who they think is the best matchup for Miami in the East Finals
And much more!
Listen directly on the site or on our favorite podcast app!
Spotify: Hot Hot Hoops
