Episode 19: Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Recapping the Heat-Knicks series as Miami advances to ECF

HHH senior writers Matt Hanifan and Brandon Di Perno discuss the Miami Heat's Game 6 win to close out their second round series against the New York Knicks and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals on the latest episode of the Hot Hot Hoops podcast.

Topics include:

What they liked and disliked

Bam Adebayo's dominance

Jalen Brunson's brilliant 41-point game

Jimmy Butler's movements on his injured ankle

Preview on who they think is the best matchup for Miami in the East Finals

And much more!

