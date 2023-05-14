May 14 • 35M

Episode 19: Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Recapping the Heat-Knicks series as Miami advances to ECF

HHH writers Matt and Brandon react to the Heat's Game 6 win and advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals for the third time in four years.

 
The official home for audio programming from Hot Hot Hoops, the #1 community for fans of the Miami Heat.
Episode details
Comments

HHH senior writers Matt Hanifan and Brandon Di Perno discuss the Miami Heat's Game 6 win to close out their second round series against the New York Knicks and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals on the latest episode of the Hot Hot Hoops podcast.

Topics include:

  • What they liked and disliked

  • Bam Adebayo's dominance

  • Jalen Brunson's brilliant 41-point game

  • Jimmy Butler's movements on his injured ankle

  • Preview on who they think is the best matchup for Miami in the East Finals

  • And much more!

Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog is a reader-supported publication.

