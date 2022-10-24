Episode 2: Hot Hot Hoops Miami Heat NBA Podcast - Oct. 24, 2022

In the second episode of the Hot Hot Hoops Miami Heat podcast, senior writers Brandon Di Perno and Matt Hanifan discuss the Heat's progress through their first three games of the regular season during their homestand. Other subjects include which players have stood out so far, and who haven't, as well as the national media's perception of the Heat and what makes Heat Nation so unique.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices