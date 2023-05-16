May 16 • 35M
Episode 20: Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Looking ahead to the Heat vs Celtics ECF
HHH writers Matt and Brandon get you ready for the East Finals rematch between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics.
HHH senior writers Matt Hanifan and Brandon Di Perno preview the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics on the latest episode of the Hot Hot Hoops podcast!
Topics include:
Matt and Brandon discuss the national narrative
Victor Oladipo's missed absence
Who needs to step up
Series predictions
And much more!
