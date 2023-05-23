May 23 • 39M
Episode 21: Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Processing the Heat's 3-0 East Finals lead over Celtics
HHH writers Matt and Brandon try to make sense of what's going on with the Heat up 3-0 over the Celtics in the East Finals.
The official home for audio programming from Hot Hot Hoops, the #1 community for fans of the Miami Heat.
Episode details
Comments
Hot Hot Hoops senior writers Matt Hanifan and Brandon Di Perno recap Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.
Topics include:
Miami punching Boston in the mouth
Miami's role players stepping up
Is Bam Adebayo playing the best basketball of his life?
Predictions and more!
Listen directly on the site or on our favorite podcast app!
Spotify: Hot Hot Hoops
Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog is a reader-supported publication. To receive new episodes of our podcast and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.