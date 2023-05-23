May 23 • 39M

Episode 21: Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Processing the Heat's 3-0 East Finals lead over Celtics

HHH writers Matt and Brandon try to make sense of what's going on with the Heat up 3-0 over the Celtics in the East Finals.

 
0:00
-39:24
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to Hot Hot Hoops: for Miami Heat fans to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
The official home for audio programming from Hot Hot Hoops, the #1 community for fans of the Miami Heat.
Episode details
Comments

Hot Hot Hoops senior writers Matt Hanifan and Brandon Di Perno recap Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Topics include:

  • Miami punching Boston in the mouth

  • Miami's role players stepping up

  • Is Bam Adebayo playing the best basketball of his life?

  • Predictions and more!

Listen directly on the site or on our favorite podcast app!

Spotify: Hot Hot Hoops

Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog is a reader-supported publication. To receive new episodes of our podcast and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share