Episode 22: Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Game 4 reaction after Heat stumble

Hot Hot Hoops senior writers Matt Hanifan and Brandon Di Perno discuss the Miami Heat's Game 4 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. They discuss Boston's sense of urgency, what went differently from Game 3 compared to Game 4, Jimmy Butler's postgame comments, whether Miami will have more urgency to close it out in Game 5 and much more!

