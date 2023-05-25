May 25 • 37M
Episode 22: Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Game 4 reaction after Heat stumble
HHH writers Matt and Brandon discuss Game 4 after the Boston Celtics avoid being swept by the Miami Heat.
Hot Hot Hoops senior writers Matt Hanifan and Brandon Di Perno discuss the Miami Heat's Game 4 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. They discuss Boston's sense of urgency, what went differently from Game 3 compared to Game 4, Jimmy Butler's postgame comments, whether Miami will have more urgency to close it out in Game 5 and much more!
