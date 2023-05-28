Episode 24: Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Reaction after Heat's shocking ECF Game 6 loss

Hot Hot Hoops senior writers Matt Hanifan and Brandon Di Perno parse (cope) through the Miami Heat's heartbreaking Game 6 loss at the buzzer to the Boston Celtics.

Topics include:

We got a Game 7 in Beantown

Derrick White deserves credit

Miami blows a missed opportunity

What happens to Miami's goodwill if they lose Game 7

and much more!

MIAMI STILL HAS ANOTHER CHANCE TO BE ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF HISTORY!

Listen directly here on the site or on your favorite podcast app!

Apple Podcasts

Spotify