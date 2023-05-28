May 28 • 38M

Episode 24: Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Reaction after Heat's shocking ECF Game 6 loss

Matt and Brandon attempt to pick up the pieces after Boston manages to tie the East Finals on a buzzer-beater.

 
Hot Hot Hoops senior writers Matt Hanifan and Brandon Di Perno parse (cope) through the Miami Heat's heartbreaking Game 6 loss at the buzzer to the Boston Celtics.

Topics include:

  • We got a Game 7 in Beantown

  • Derrick White deserves credit

  • Miami blows a missed opportunity

  • What happens to Miami's goodwill if they lose Game 7

  • and much more!

MIAMI STILL HAS ANOTHER CHANCE TO BE ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF HISTORY!

