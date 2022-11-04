Nov 4, 2022 • 23M

Episode 3: Hot Hot Hoops Miami Heat NBA Podcast - Nov. 3, 2022

 
0:00
-23:28
The official home for audio programming from Hot Hot Hoops, the #1 community for fans of the Miami Heat.
Hot Hot Hoops senior writers Brandon Di Perno and Matt Hanifan discuss the latest news and notes for the Miami Heat just over two weeks into the regular season and the team coming off two important home wins to improve their record to 4-5. Join us as we dissect the wins against the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings, which players stepped up, and looking ahead which players to watch.

