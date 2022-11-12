Nov 12, 2022 • 47M
Episode 4: Hot Hot Hoops Miami Heat NBA Podcast - Nov. 11, 2022
HHH writers Brandon Di Perno, Diego Quezada and Surya Fernandez dive into the Miami Heat's early season struggles after a deflating loss to the Portland Trail Blazers and struggling to put away the lowly Charlotte Hornets in overtime at home. Other topics include the FTX Arena naming rights after the collapse of the crypto giant, the Heat's issues with their offense (especially in the second half) and what can possibly be done to improve the roster in a competitive East.
