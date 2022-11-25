Nov 25, 2022 • 1HR 8M

Episode 5: Hot Hot Hoops Miami Heat NBA Podcast - Nov. 25, 2022

 
HHH writers Brandon Di Perno, Matt Hanifan and Surya Fernandez recap the latest Miami HEAT news and notes as the team continues to struggle amid mounting injuries and roster shortcomings. Can this team put together a consistent stretch of good games or not? We also discuss what Miami will face in the following week of action including a back-to-back set on the road against the Boston Celtics as well as what can be done to the roster to possibly help this team.

