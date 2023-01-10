Episode 6: Hot Hot Hoops Miami Heat NBA Podcast - Jan. 9, 2023

HHH writers Daniel Riccio, Brandon Di Perno, Matt Hanifan and Surya Fernandez discuss the latest news and notes as the Miami Heat begin the new year. We recap the close loss to the Brooklyn Nets the night before as well as the latest injury updates for Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. Other topics include how the roster could be improved upon, which players could potentially be available, what Miami should do with their power forward position, whether or not any Heat players have put together a compelling case to be named to the NBA All-Star team with voting now open, and much more.

