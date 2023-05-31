Nate Robinson, an NBA alum who played for several different franchises, retired at the age of 31. He played 10 full seasons in the association, and was even once Jimmy Butler’s teammate on the Chicago Bulls back in the 2012-2013 season.

His tenure with that Bulls team goes all the way back to a young 23 year old Jimmy Butler who was in the middle of his sophomore season. Butler and Robinson actually played the LeBron James led Miami Heat in the second round of the playoffs that year, but lost to the eventual champs in 5 games.

Robinson took the time to sit down and have an exclusive interview with sportingpost.com ahead of the start of the NBA Finals tomorrow night.

Robinson gave his thoughts on the Finals, including his winner prediction and what the Heat need to do to get the job done, compared the Jokić/Murray tandem to Malone/Stockton and weighed in on the Lebron James retirement rumors.

Some top-line quotes from the interview: