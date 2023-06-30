Photo Credit: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Gabe Vincent has signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic was first to report Friday. The Lakers are expected to use most of their mid-level exception for this signing.

Vincent averaged 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists last season, shooting 40.2 percent shooting, 33.4 percent from 3-point range and 87.2 percent from the free-throw line. Over his four-year Heat career, he averaged 7.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.8 steals on 39.9 percent shooting and 33.9 percent from deep.

In 22 playoff games with Miami, he averaged 12.7 points and 3.5 assists on 37.8 percent shooting from deep.

The Heat reportedly offered Vincent a three-year, $24 million deal—beginning at $7.7 million— and did not exceed that offer, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Kyle Lowry, on an expiring $29.7 million deal, is the only point guard on their roster.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.

Thank you for reading Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share