Gabe Vincent is yet another undrafted gem that has been developed in the Miami Heat’s system. His story is the definition of Heat Culture; once a bench player back in 2020 that wouldn’t even suit up is now the team’s starting PG in the NBA Finals.

Vincent has been an important rotation piece for the last two seasons now, but when Kyle Lowry went down for an extended amount of time during February of this year he took the starting spot and ran with it.

His game meshes with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo very well, and can affect the game in many different ways. Vincent has the ability to play make for himself and others, play strong defense, and bring a high IQ to the lineup.

The shot selection is always elite when it comes to Vincent. He is never looking to force anything, he lets the game come to him and gets to his spots at an efficient pace.

Vincent is not just a sharpshooter from 3 point range, but he is also a great mid range shooter.

The thing that makes him so effective as an offensive player too is that he has the ability to be a spot up shooter or shoot it off the dribble with the same accuracy.

He is averaging 21 PPG and 4 ASTS on 58% from field, 57% shooting from 3, and 100% from the free throw line throughout the first two games of these Finals.

Without the effort of Vincent in the last game, the Heat would be traveling back to Miami down 0-2.

In game 2 alone, he tallied 23 points and 3 assists on an absurd 8/12 shooting, 4/6 from deep. He was also a super impressive +22 net rating when on the court, meaning the team played much better as a whole when he was out there.

Vincent has been impressive throughout this playoff run, and even had a career high 29 points in a game earlier in the postseason.

He is due for a big paycheck this off-season, as he is an impending unrestricted free agent. Vincent, now at the age of 26, has turned into a very key piece to this team over the years, and has solidified himself as the team’s starting PG of the future. Pat Riley needs to make sure he does whatever he can to retain this man in South Beach.

Not only has he helped himself by stepping into the starting role and excelling, but he has even made Kyle Lowry better by sliding into a more productive bench role at this stage of his career.

Miami is 19-7 in playoff games that Gabe Vincent starts.

Hopefully, loyalty to the franchise and the perfect fit with the culture here in South Florida is enough for Vincent to come to a happy medium in terms of contract talks once this season ends.

If the Heat do pull off the unthinkable and become the first 8 seed to ever win an NBA championship with Vincent, it will be real tough to see him walk away from that.