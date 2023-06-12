Game Story:

The Miami Heat are now in a 3-1 series hole, and are coming off two disappointing games in their home area where they lost each by double digits. Now they head to an extremely hostile environment in Denver where they can win their first NBA championship in front of their home fans.

The Nuggets have been playing like the best basketball team in the world, with Nikola Jokic playing as the best player in the world.

The Heat are running out of time and they are also running out of answers to throw at this stacked Nuggets lineup.

Max Strus and Gabe Vincent have both been struggling heavily, so it will definitely be interesting to see if coach Spoelstra makes an adjustment to the usual starting 5.

Duncan Robinson has been absolute balling out, and the team has been playing better with him on the floor. A possible addition to the lineup and moving Strus to the bench could happen.

There needs to be a better effort on both sides of the floor from this Miami Heat team. They need to be the first to get the 50/50 balls and force some turnovers.

It is also important to force the Nuggets to play at Miami’s pace. Denver has been able to get absolutely whatever they want on offense.

Stopping role players for the Nuggets like Aaron Gordon and Bruce Brown will also be critical. It is important to take away the supporting cast for them and force Jokic to beat the Heat on his own, which is what happened in the game 2 win.

Sadly, Miami hasn’t been able to do that or replicate that game plan ever since.

Regardless of tonight’s outcome, this was a magical playoff run for the 8 seed Heat.

A team that wasn’t even supposed to make the playoffs has ran through the Eastern Conference and made the NBA Finals.

Let’s see just how much Miami has left in the tank in another win-or-go-home situation.

Tyler Herro’s status has officially changed for the first time since the first game of the playoffs, as he is upgraded to questionable. His role and minutes is yet to be determined if he indeed makes his return tonight.

Other than Victor Oladipo nobody else is on the report with any injuries.

Tonight’s game will be nationally televised on ABC.

Injury Report:

MIAMI:

Tyler Herro (hand) — QUESTIONABLE

Victor Oladipo (knee) — OUT

DENVER:

Nobody.

Probable Starters (at time of publishing):

MIAMI:

Jimmy Butler

Kevin Love

Bam Adebayo

Max Strus

Gabe Vincent

DENVER:

Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Jamal Murray

ODDS (via FanDuel)

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 8:30 PM EST

TV: ABC

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

