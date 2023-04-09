GAME PREVIEW: Heat host Magic for season finale, UD’s last game
Expect some Haslem minutes in today’s early Easter game.
Game Story:
The 43-38 Miami Heat are taking on the in-state rival Orlando Magic for the season finale inside the Kaseya Center. This is a meaningless game in terms of playoff seeding, with Miami locked into the play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks Tuesday. However, they are only resting Jimmy Butler with everyone else in the rotation ready to suit up as they will try to finish with a regular season record of 44-38, 6 games above .500.
The story of the early afternoon game is the last regular season of Miami Heat legend and captain, Udonis Haslem.
The legacy that the veteran power forward is leaving behind has some large shoes to fill. Not many, if any at all, have been able to go undrafted and go on to play 20 full seasons in the NBA. Haslem is a 3X champion and all time leading franchise rebounder who was a glue guy for this team throughout his entire career. He was one of the valuable role players that helped bring those championships to Miami as he was a regular rotation piece for each and every one of those Heat championship teams.
Haslem has been a staple in the Miami franchise for 2 straight decades. He will have a size-able role in today’s game off the bench, and Heat fans are ready to cherish every last moment from him. With Dwyane Wade and co. In the building, this is a must-win for Haslem and the Heat.
Injury Report:
Heat
Jimmy Butler, out
Nikola Jovic, out
Magic
Paolo Banchero, out
Jonathon Isaac, out
Jay Scrubb, out
Moritz Wagner, out
Probable Starters:
Heat
Max Strus
Haywood Highsmith
Bam Adebayo
Tyler Herro
Gabe Vincent
Magic
Caleb Houstan
Franz Wagner
Wendell Carter Jr.
Jalen Suggs
Markelle Fultz
ODDS (via FanDuel)
Broadcast Info:
Tipoff: 1:00 PM EST
TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)
Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
