The Boston Celtics are coming off a dominant last two games; beating Miami by double digits in both games 4 and 5. They have not let their foot off the gas, and are not going to go out quietly after falling into a 3-0 commanding series deficit following the Heat’s blowout game 3 win in South Florida. Sadly, Miami has went away from everything great they have been doing to get to this point the last 2 games.

The offense is looking extremely stagnant and lackluster; committing just way too many turnovers, some being unforced as well.

Boston has been able to get out in transition and they are splashing their 3 point attempts. The role players in Derrick White, who has been inserted back into the starting lineup over Robert Williams, Grant Williams, Al Horford and others have all stepped up their game.

White especially has been shooting the ball lights out. To add to the talent of the supporting cast, Jayson Tatum is now playing like the real Jayson Tatum. He is putting his imprints all over the game and being more assertive in 4th quarters. Jaylen Brown has been a force as well.

Boston has been throwing haymakers at Miami and going on some impressive runs offensively. They did warn Miami before game 4 “don’t let us win one”. Well, the Heat did let them win one, and then allowed them to win two.

This game 6 in Miami tonight is going to be treated like a game 7. If you are the Heat there is no way you want this series going back to Boston on Monday following 3 straight wins for the Celtics and feeding off that hostile crowd. Tonight is indeed a “must-win”.

Both Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo spoke to media with some words of encouragement for Heat fans going into tonight’s game. Including Butler guaranteeing a Miami Heat game 6 victory.

Gabe Vincent, averaging 17.5 ppg on 58% shooting and 50% 3p, is listed as questionable for tonight.

A player who has been surging in this playoff run like Vincent is indeed a game changer based on his availability.

He was out in game 5 following a rolled ankle suffered late in game 4, and Kyle Lowry received the start in his place. Lowry struggled heavily in every single aspect.

He was committing turnover after turnover after turnover, couldn’t get into any single bit of offensive flow both by looking for his shot and playmaking, and was even nonexistent on the defensive end. It was rough out there for the veteran and former champion, to say the least.

The problem is Miami is already down two ball handlers in Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo. Adding Vincent to that runs the depth chart extremely thin in the guard rotation.

Besides the question mark on who will be the starting PG tonight, there could also be some adjustments in potentially both SG and PF positions. Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson, and as of last game Haywood Highsmith have all provided big sparks in this series. One or two can possibly find their way into the starting group.

Max Strus and Kevin Love have been going through their own struggles recently, and coach Erik Spoelstra is famous for making game to game adjustments like that.

Besides Gabe Vincent being questionable and most likely a game time decision, the only other question mark on both team’s reports comes on the Boston side. Malcolm Brogdon is listed questionable with some forearm pain.

Tonight’s huge game 6 will be nationally televised on TNT.

Injury Report:

MIAMI:

Gabe Vincent (ankle) — QUESTIONABLE

Tyler Herro (hand) — OUT

Victor Oladipo (knee) — OUT

BOSTON:

Malcolm Brogdon (forearm) — QUESTIONABLE

Danilo Gallinari (knee) — OUT

Probable Starters (at time of publishing):

MIAMI:

Jimmy Butler

Kevin Love

Bam Adebayo

Max Strus

Gabe Vincent

BOSTON:

Jaylen Brown

Jayson Tatum

Al Horford

Derrick White

Marcus Smart

ODDS (via FanDuel)

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 8:30 PM EST

TV: TNT

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

