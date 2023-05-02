Game Story:

The 8th seeded Miami Heat successfully secured home court advantage in back to back rounds of this year’s playoffs after their game 1 win in Madison Square Garden. Now, they will try to take a commanding 2-0 lead and travel back to South Florida with the opportunity to sweep and advance to the ECF at home. It would be the teams second consecutive year making the ECF, and the third time in four seasons.

It is not going to come easy though, considering Jimmy Butler went down with a rolled ankle in the 4th quarter of game 1 and is now listed as questionable for tonight’s game. He was able to stay in the game after the injury took place the other day, and is listed as a game time decision for game 2.

Luckily, he was able to move well and participate in shoot around this morning. All the signs point to him playing tonight, but Heat fans won’t know for sure until closer to tip off.

Coach Erik Spoelstra stated to media that the team has prepared to play in both circumstances with Butler being available and also without. Next man up mentality always. This team has proved they do indeed “have enough”.

After the impressive offensive and defensive display by the supporting cast on Sunday, this team will be ready no matter what. Gabe Vincent, Kyle Lowry, Kevin Love and Caleb Martin all had a serious impact in the last game. Along with others like Max Strus, Duncan Robinson and Haywood Highsmith all having some moments too on both sides of the ball.

Bam Adebayo is officially off the injury report with that nagging hamstring injury, which is a great sign. The team is going to need all they can get from the All-Star Adebayo, especially if Butler isn’t good to go.

For the Knicks, both their stars in Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are listed as questionable with ankle injuries. One or both of them not playing could change the outlook of this game tremendously.

Like Butler though, they won’t be closer to game time decisions as well.

Tonight’s game will be nationally televised on TNT.

Injury Report:

MIAMI:

Haywood Highsmith (knee) — PROBABLE

Jimmy Butler (ankle) — QUESTIONABLE

Tyler Herro (hand) — OUT

Victor Oladipo (knee) — OUT

NEW YORK:

Jalen Brunson (ankle) — QUESTIONABLE

Julius Randle (ankle) — QUESTIONABLE

Jericho Sims (shoulder) — OUT

Probable Starters (at time of publishing):

MIAMI

Jimmy Butler

Kevin Love

Bam Adebayo

Max Strus

Gabe Vincent

NEW YORK

Obi Toppin

RJ Barrett

Mitchell Robinson

Josh Hart

Jalen Brunson

ODDS (via FanDuel)

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 7:30 PM EST

TV: TNT & Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

