After Jimmy Butler’s All-Time game 4 playoff performance in which he exploded for a career high 56 points on 68% shooting, the Miami Heat are now back in Milwaukee sporting a commanding 3-1 series lead. Miami will try to pull off the upset and send the 1st seed Bucks home for good in the 1st round.

This one is going to be a tough one, as the team is now leaving their home court of Miami and going back into a hostile environment.

Yes, the Heat successfully defended home court after stealing game 1 on the road. The team is in possibly the greatest position possible, but one single win by the Bucks tonight puts them right back in this and shifts all of the pressure back to the Heat.

Jimmy Butler’s performance on Monday night will go down as one of, if not THE greatest playoff performance in the history of the NBA. With that being in mind, it’s real tough to just expect Butler to replicate a historic performance like that again. The supporting cast needs to show up tonight.

Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin all had their moments offensively in game 4. Kyle Lowry even had some good moments defensively including a critical steal late in the game that gave Miami the lead off a transition dunk by Butler.

However, somebody needs to produce in the terms of really having a serious impact on the game, such as dropping 20+ points or so. Kevin Love was that guy in game 1’s win with 18 points and 8 rebounds off the bench. Adebayo also contributed a 20 point outing for the team in that game too.

Duncan Robinson was that guy in game 3’s win, as he dropped 20 points off the bench and made it rain from down town. His performance brought a much needed spark.

Although Adebayo has been going through some notable hamstring issues, the team is going to need a productive night out of him. Even if he isn’t able to fill it up offensively due to a nagging injury, the defense needs to be sharp where he will primarily be guarding either Giannis Antetokounmpo or Brook Lopez.

Lopez specifically has had his way in the paint all series long. He had an over 30 point performance Monday night and straight up dominated at points throughout the game. Him being contained will be critical if Miami wants to steal another one on the road and end this series.

Besides Adebayo who is listed as probable with that hamstring, the only players on the injury report are Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo.

Tonight’s late-night game will be nationally televised on NBA TV.

Injury Report:

MIAMI:

Bam Adebayo (hamstring) — PROBABLE

Tyler Herro (hand) — OUT

Victor Oladipo (knee) — OUT

MILWAUKEE:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) — PROBABLE

Probable Starters (at time of publishing):

MIAMI

Jimmy Butler

Kevin Love

Bam Adebayo

Max Strus

Gabe Vincent

MILWAUKEE

Khris Middleton

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Brook Lopez

Grayson Allen

Jrue Holiday

ODDS (via FanDuel)

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 9:30 PM EST

TV: NBA TV & Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

