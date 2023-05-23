Game Story:

The Miami Heat are in the midst of one of the most impressive postseason runs of all time. As an 8 seed, taking down the best overall record team Milwaukee Bucks in 5 games, then taking down the 5th seed New York Knicks, now on the brink of eliminating the 2nd best team Boston Celtics in 4 games. Last night, the Denver Nuggets advanced to the NBA Finals by sweeping the LA Lakers 4-0. The Heat will try to do the same tonight in front of their home fans in South Beach.

Miami absolutely ran the Celtics off the court in game 3, winning by nearly 30 points in blowout fashion.

It only took 16 points from Jimmy Butler to get the job done, and was able to rest the entire 4th quarter of the game. Butler also contributed 8 rbs, 6 asts and 2 stls.

However, it was Gabe Vincent who rose to the occasion with a career-high 29 point offensive explosion. He was super efficient, going 11/14 from the field and 6/9 from downtown.

He is now 18-4 as a postseason starter.

Vincent has solidified himself as a super solid starting PG in this league. He is the perfect combo guard type player to have around Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Miami took the chance on bringing him into the mix years ago, and it has been beautiful to watch his game blossom to the next level as the seasons have gone by.

He wasn’t the only role player who showed up to play in game 3. Duncan Robinson had 22 points on 7/11 shooting and 5/7 from three. Caleb Martin also continued his shooting success from being in Boston and added another 18 points on 7/11 shooting himself, 4/7 from three.

Martin, Robinson, Vincent and Max Strus combined for 79 total points in the last game. Martin, Robinson and Vincent alone had 69 points on an absurd 69% shooting.

It is so great to see both these guys come in off the bench and excel; bring that much needed playoff spark.

The talent across the entire supporting cast has always been there, but this post season has just been different. They all look as confident as they ever have in their entire career, and are truly letting it fly.

Duncan Robinson was receiving lots of backlash (from myself included) with his shooting struggles and being out of the rotation following his new hefty contract. With Herro going down, Robinson’s number was called and he has been resurrected.

Not only is he shooting the ball lights out, but he’s added off ball movement, play making and finishes at the rim to his offensive game. He has also has passed LeBron James for the most 3 pointers in HEAT playoff history.

Similar small injury report for both teams going into tonight’s game 4. Kevin Love, who requested to come out of the game early in the 1st quarter due to a leg strain is listed as probable and seems like he will be back and starting.

Tyler Herro, although making progress with his broken hand, and Victor Oladipo remain out.

Tonight’s game will be nationally televised on TNT.

Injury Report:

MIAMI:

Kevin Love (leg) — PROBABLE

Tyler Herro (hand) — OUT

Victor Oladipo (knee) — OUT

BOSTON:

Danilo Gallinari (knee) — OUT

Probable Starters (at time of publishing):

MIAMI:

Jimmy Butler

Kevin Love

Bam Adebayo

Max Strus

Gabe Vincent

BOSTON:

Jayson Tatum

Al Horford

Robert Williams |||

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

ODDS (via FanDuel)

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 8:30 PM EST

TV: TNT

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

