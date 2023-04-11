Wake up, it’s game day!

The Miami Heat are seeking the first play-in victory of the 2022-23 season, as they face the Atlanta Hawks inside Kaseya Center on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The winner will officially lock up the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference and take on the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. Conversely, the loser will face on the winner between the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls, who play in the No. 9/10 seed play-in game on Wednesday, for the No. 8 seed.

Miami beat Atlanta in three of the four meetings this season, including both of its games at home. None of the four games were decided by more than eight points. Its most recent win against Atlanta came in a 130-128 victory on March 6, the second game of a home-home back-to-back for the Heat.

This contest marks a rematch of last year’s first-round affair, when the Heat won in five games. They have won eight of their last nine against Atlanta at home. Can it repeat history against Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and the lethal Atlanta Hawks?

We’ll find out Tuesday!

INACTIVE/INJURIES:

MIAMI:

Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT

Kyle Lowry (knee) — QUESTIONABLE

Max Strus (finger) — PROBABLE

ATLANTA:

Trent Forrest (G-League) — OUT

Donovan Williams (G-League) — OUT

PROJECTED STARTING 5 (at time of publishing):

MIAMI:

Gabe Vincent

Tyler Herro

Max Strus

Jimmy Butler

Bam Adebayo

ATLANTA:

Trae Young

Dejounte Murray

De’Andre Hunter

John Collins

Clint Capela

BROADCAST INFO:

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV: TNT

RADIO: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

