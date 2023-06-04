(Mandatory Credit: Miami Heat//Twitter)

The Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets meet in Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday inside Ball Arena at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Nuggets, on nine days rest, took the series opener 104-93, their seventh straight playoff victory and seventh straight win over the Heat. It marked the first time Miami’s trailed in a series these playoffs.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists, despite only taking 12 shots. Jamal Murray tallied 26 points on 11-of-22 shooting with 10 assists; Aaron Gorfon had 16 points with six boards on 7-of-10 shooting; MIchael Porton recorded a 14-point, 13-rebound double-double in 43 minutes.

The Heat, who only 40.6 percent, were led by Bam Adebayo, their only 20-point scorer. He had 26 points on 13-of-25 shooting, in addition to 13 rebounds and five assists.

Though Miami didn’t get much production outside of their role players other than Gabe Vincent (19 PTS) and Haywood Highsmith (18 PTS), which has been key to their historic run.

Max Strus, Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin went a combined 2-of-23 from the floor, including 2-of-16 from 3-point range. It didn’t help that Miami also shot only two free throws (compared to the Nuggets’ 20), the fewest in NBA Playoff history.

In games with a free throw disparity of 18 or greater, the teams on the worse end of the stick are 8-31. A lot of how Miami played stacked up in their 11-point loss, but they look to bounce back a seek the series split Sunday.

Can they do it, despite Denver being unbeaten at home this postseason? Let us know in the comments!

INACTIVE/INJURIES:

MIAMI:

Tyler Herro (hand) — OUT

Caleb Martin (illness) — QUESTIONABLE

Victor Oladipo (knee) — OUT

Cody Zeller (foot) — PROBABLE

DENVER:

None.

PROJECTED STARTING 5 (at time of publishing):

MIAMI:

Gabe Vincent

Max Strus

Jimmy Butler

Caleb Martin

Bam Adebayo

DENVER:

Jamal Murray

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic

Betting Odds:

Heat are 8.5-point underdogs

Moneyline: Nuggets -370/Heat +295

O/U: 216

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

BROADCAST INFO:

Tipoff: 8:30 p.m. EST

TV: ABC

RADIO: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

