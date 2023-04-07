Game Story:

The 43-37 Miami Heat are coming off an impressive near 30 point blowout to the 3rd seed Philadelphia 76ers. For the second night of a back to back, they now head to Washington for a matchup against the 34-46 Wizards. With Washington being out of the play-in mix, they will be resting its star players. Including the likes of Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis.

It is going to be interesting how Miami game plans going into this one, as the 6th seed hopes isn’t impossible yet. If the Nets lose their last 2 games and Miami wins their remaining 2 games the 6th seed is ours.

However, with the second night of a back to back and the Wizards opting to rest their main guys, the Heat could very well opt to go that route as well. Sitting Jimmy the remaining 2 games of the season would give him 5 days of rest to get ready for the play-in and playoffs. The injury report is not yet submitted, but the only definite is Kyle Lowry who will not play as he is still not cleared for back to backs.

Even if the Heat win tonight, a Nets win vs the Orlando Magic would clinch the 6th seed and 7th seed for the two teams, respectively.

Injury Report:

Heat

NOT YET SUBMITTED. at time of publishing (12:30 ET)

Wizards

Bradley Beal, out

Kyle Kuzma, out

Kristaps Porzingis, out

Monte Morris, out

Deni Avdija, out

Probable Starters:

Heat

Victor Oladipo

Max Strus

Cody Zeller

Tyler Herro

Gabe Vincent

Wizards

Corey Kispert

Anthony Gill

Daniel Gafford

Jonathon Davis

Jordan Goodwin

ODDS (via FanDuel)

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 7:00 PM EST

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

