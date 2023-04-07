GAME PREVIEW: Miami Heat head to Washington for second night of back to back
The Wizards will be resting it’s star players; it is unknown yet if the Heat will do the same.
Game Story:
The 43-37 Miami Heat are coming off an impressive near 30 point blowout to the 3rd seed Philadelphia 76ers. For the second night of a back to back, they now head to Washington for a matchup against the 34-46 Wizards. With Washington being out of the play-in mix, they will be resting its star players. Including the likes of Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis.
It is going to be interesting how Miami game plans going into this one, as the 6th seed hopes isn’t impossible yet. If the Nets lose their last 2 games and Miami wins their remaining 2 games the 6th seed is ours.
Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
However, with the second night of a back to back and the Wizards opting to rest their main guys, the Heat could very well opt to go that route as well. Sitting Jimmy the remaining 2 games of the season would give him 5 days of rest to get ready for the play-in and playoffs. The injury report is not yet submitted, but the only definite is Kyle Lowry who will not play as he is still not cleared for back to backs.
Even if the Heat win tonight, a Nets win vs the Orlando Magic would clinch the 6th seed and 7th seed for the two teams, respectively.
Injury Report:
Heat
NOT YET SUBMITTED. at time of publishing (12:30 ET)
Wizards
Bradley Beal, out
Kyle Kuzma, out
Kristaps Porzingis, out
Monte Morris, out
Deni Avdija, out
Probable Starters:
Heat
Victor Oladipo
Max Strus
Cody Zeller
Tyler Herro
Gabe Vincent
Wizards
Corey Kispert
Anthony Gill
Daniel Gafford
Jonathon Davis
Jordan Goodwin
ODDS (via FanDuel)
Check the odds out at FanDuel!
Broadcast Info:
Tipoff: 7:00 PM EST
TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)
Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!
Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I hate how teams are able to sit player, but want cut ticket prices.I sad 😔.