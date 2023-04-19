Game Story:

With their backs against the wall and being labeled as the clear underdog of the series, the Miami Heat were able to gut out a win in game 1 vs the Milwaukee Bucks. They will now try to replicate that success tonight and take a commanding 2-0 series lead back to South Beach. The Heat will be without the services of Tyler Herro, who suffered a broken right hand during the first half of the game 1 win.

It is unknown if Giannis Antetokounmpo will be suiting up from his back injury he suffered last game as well, but his status is listed as “doubtful”.

Whether Antetokounmpo plays or not, the goal and game plan remains the same for Miami. They need to try their best to bring their shooting efficiency, especially from 3 point range, back into the mix for game 2. The team needs to limit their turnovers and the bigs in Bam Adebayo and Kevin Love need to be active on the rebounds.

With losing star power in Herro, the Heat have to get this job done as a collective group. It can’t be just Jimmy Butler or bust. The role guys need to come out strong like how they did the last game and contribute with timely buckets and solid defense.

The biggest question mark going into this game for Miami is the starting shooting guard hole left by Herro. There are multiple options coach Spoelstra to go with, but the leading candidates should be expected to be Victor Oladipo or Duncan Robinson. Going with one of those guys doesn’t tinker the bench rotation at all, and is more of a plug-and-play substitution in the starting unit.

Heat fans probably won’t know the official line up until much closer to tip off, as coach Spoelstra was addressed about it yesterday and responded with saying he “doesn’t know” just yet.

Tonight’s game is a slightly later tip off time at 9:00 PM ET and will be nationally televised on NBA TV.

Injury Report:

MIAMI:

Kyle Lowry (knee) — QUESTIONABLE

Tyler Herro (hand) — OUT

Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT

MILWAUKEE:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) — DOUBTFUL

Wesley Matthews (calf) — OUT

Probable Starters (at time of publishing) :

MIAMI

Jimmy Butler

Max Strus

Bam Adebayo

Victor Oladipo

Gabe Vincent

MILWAUKEE

Khris Middleton

Bobby Portis

Brook Lopez

Grayson Allen

Jrue Holiday

ODDS (via FanDuel)

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 9:00 PM EST

TV: NBA TV & Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

