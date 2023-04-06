(Mandatory Credit: Brandon Di Perno/HHH)

The Miami Heat continue their three-game road trip in an all-important showdown against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday evening.

The Heat have only won two straight, but need to win their final three games — as well as pray the Brooklyn Nets lose their final two — in order to avoid the play-in tournament next week. They have not won five straight all season, and are 1-1 against the Sixers this season.

Miami beat Philadelphia by two in Wells Fargo Center on Feb. 27, but got eviscerated by 23 points inside the Kaseya Center (formerly Miami-Dade Arena) against the Joel Embiid-less Sixers on March 1.

The Heat have won two of their last five road games, including a 118-105 road victory against the lowly Detroit Pistons Tuesday. Jimmy Butler scored 18 of his 27 points in the final quarter, adding eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals; Gabe Vincent scored 22 points on 6-of-11 shooting from 3-point range, a season-high, while Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo tallied 18 points apiece.

The Sixers, who have the No. 3 seed locked up, have won three straight at home and five of their last six. Their most recent win came on Tuesday against the No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics 103-101 behind a remarkable 52-point, 13-rebound, 6-assist game from Embiid on 20-of-25 shooting.

Can Miami keep their No. 6 seed hopes alive for another day? We’ll find out Thursday!

INACTIVE/INJURIES:

MIAMI:

Bam Adebayo (quadriceps) — QUESTIONABLE

Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT

Kyle Lowry (knee) — QUESTIONABLE

PHILADELPHIA:

Louis King (G-League) — OUT

Tyrese Maxey (neck) — QUESTIONABLE

Mac McClung (G-League) — OUT

De’Anthony Melton (calf) — QUESTIONABLE

Jaden Springer (G-League) — OUT

PJ Tucker (calf) — QUESTIONABLE

PROJECTED STARTING 5 (at time of publishing):

MIAMI:

Gabe Vincent

Tyler Herro

Max Strus

Jimmy Butler

Bam Adebayo

PHILADELPHIA:

Tyrese Maxey

James Harden

Tobias Harris

PJ Tucker

Joel Embiid

Betting Odds:

The Heat are 3-point underdogs, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook. They are an NBA-worst 28-48-3 ATS, while Philadelphia is 45-33-1, the fourth-best ATS record in the league.

BROADCAST INFO:

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV: Bally Sports Sun

RADIO: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!