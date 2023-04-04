GAME PREVIEW + GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat seek 2nd straight win vs Pistons on the road
Miami looking to get back to 5 games above .500 against a tanking Detroit team.
Game Story:
The 41-37 Miami Heat are heading back to Detroit for a matchup between the tanking 16-62 Pistons. Miami won the last game they played in Detroit 112-100 off the back of strong clutch performances from Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro.
Even with the Pistons record being as bad as it is, 2 of their wins came off wins on Miami’s home court. This could be another “trap game” where the players and/or fans could expect it to be an easy win, but no NBA game is an easy win in today’s league. Miami has to bring their rhythm over from the last game against the Dallas Mavericks where they shot the ball well and got stops down the stretch when they needed to.
Bam Adebayo is appearing to be back in the starting lineup tonight after sitting out the Mavs game with a hip injury. Kyle Lowry is listed as questionable but should be suiting up. Everybody else in the regular rotation is good to go, barring any last minute updates.
Injury Report:
Heat
Bam Adebayo, probable
Jamal Cain, probable
Orlando Robinson, probable
Kyle Lowry, questionable
Nikola Jovic, out
Pistons
Marvin Bagley |||, out
Bojan Bogdanovic, out
Alec Burks, out
Cade Cunningham, out
Hamidou Diallo, out
Rodney Mcgruder, out
Isaiah Stewart, out
Probable Starters:
Heat
Jimmy Butler
Max Strus
Bam Adebayo
Tyler Herro
Gabe Vincent
Pistons
Isaiah Livers
Jalen Duran
James Wiseman
Jaden Ivey
Killian Hayes
Broadcast Info:
Tipoff: 7:00 PM EST
TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)
Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
118-105, I was afraid they will lose again to this team trying to tank.
Nice! Very nice! So they're just "disinterested" first and turd quarters