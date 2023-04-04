Game Story:

The 41-37 Miami Heat are heading back to Detroit for a matchup between the tanking 16-62 Pistons. Miami won the last game they played in Detroit 112-100 off the back of strong clutch performances from Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro.

Even with the Pistons record being as bad as it is, 2 of their wins came off wins on Miami’s home court. This could be another “trap game” where the players and/or fans could expect it to be an easy win, but no NBA game is an easy win in today’s league. Miami has to bring their rhythm over from the last game against the Dallas Mavericks where they shot the ball well and got stops down the stretch when they needed to.

Bam Adebayo is appearing to be back in the starting lineup tonight after sitting out the Mavs game with a hip injury. Kyle Lowry is listed as questionable but should be suiting up. Everybody else in the regular rotation is good to go, barring any last minute updates.

Injury Report:

Heat

Bam Adebayo, probable

Jamal Cain, probable

Orlando Robinson, probable

Kyle Lowry, questionable

Nikola Jovic, out

Pistons

Marvin Bagley |||, out

Bojan Bogdanovic, out

Alec Burks, out

Cade Cunningham, out

Hamidou Diallo, out

Rodney Mcgruder, out

Isaiah Stewart, out

Probable Starters:

Heat

Jimmy Butler

Max Strus

Bam Adebayo

Tyler Herro

Gabe Vincent

Pistons

Isaiah Livers

Jalen Duran

James Wiseman

Jaden Ivey

Killian Hayes

ODDS (via FanDuel)

Check the odds out at FanDuel!

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 7:00 PM EST

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

