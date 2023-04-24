GAME PREVIEW: Miami looks to take commanding 3-1 series lead
The Heat will try to protect home court again with Giannis set to return tonight.
Game Story:
The Miami Heat will play game 4 inside the Kaseya Center against the Milwaukee Bucks with a current series lead of 2-1. Miami will try to get complete control of home court advantage and get both wins in South Beach, potentially going back to Milwaukee for game 5 with a commanding 3-1 series lead.
The Heat played very well in game 3, as the bench erupted with 59 total points and provided Jimmy Butler with that help that he’s needed. Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin and Max Strus were super solid and all landed in double digits in scoring.
Sadly, the team lost the services of Victor Oladipo, who was also playing well off the bench, indefinitely with a knee injury. It will be next man up mentality as always and the squad will try to steal this series for Dipo. Expect to see plenty of Duncan Robinson minutes as the SG went off with 20 points off the bench in game 3.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable on the injury report, but it looks like he will be returning and suiting up for tonight’s game.
If coach Spoelstra opts to keep last game’s starting unit going big with Kevin Love, it would put Adebayo on Antetokounmpo to start off. Which would also allow Love to cover the big body of Brook Lopez.
These wins need to come as a collective effort, as long as Butler gets contributions from the supporting cast and the team shoots the ball well, Miami will be a hard team to beat. Especially in front of their home fans.
Butler and Adebayo are both on the injury report but expected to be available and starting. Butler sat the last quarter in the last game with a bruised gluteus, but still managed to drop an efficient 30 points in 28 limited minutes.
Even rookie Nikola Jovic is upgraded to questionable for the first time in months and Lowry isn’t listed on the report at all. That leaves Tyler Herro and Oladipo as the only men out.
Tonight‘s critical game 4 will be nationally televised on TNT.
Injury Report:
MIAMI:
Bam Adebayo (hamstring) — PROBABLE
Jimmy Butler (gluteus) — QUESTIONABLE
Nikola Jovic (back) — QUESTIONABLE
Tyler Herro (hand) — OUT
Victor Oladipo (knee) — OUT
MILWAUKEE:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) — QUESTIONABLE
Wesley Matthews (calf) — OUT
Probable Starters (at time of publishing):
MIAMI
Jimmy Butler
Kevin Love
Bam Adebayo
Max Strus
Gabe Vincent
MILWAUKEE
Khris Middleton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Brook Lopez
Grayson Allen
Jrue Holiday
ODDS (via FanDuel)
Check the odds out at FanDuel!
Broadcast Info:
Tipoff: 7:30 PM EST
TV: TNT & Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)
Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
We were thin in front court all season, now suddenly in backcourt with two guards out and Vincent playing bad.
I have no expectations, winning two games against Bucks is already a success.
What a good situation to be in.I never thought that our team would be up 2 to 1 at this point of time.I am certain that the Greek freak will be in trying to do what he does and the stinking refs.will give him his usual walks that they do.With no Tyler or Victor our options will be limited.Bam is injured as is Jimmy so we will need our other dudes to play their best games.eat some deer heaters.