First Half:

The Heat got off to a strong start with Max, Herro and Bam all getting on the board early. The Heat looked motivated getting everybody involved and with Bam and Jimmy scoring well. Joel Embiid looked every bit of his potential MVP self, getting to the rim with ease and being an absolute menace. Caleb Martin also helped getting some great looks to get the Heat out to a healthy lead, Kevin Love would also blow up toward the end of the first quarter hitting some big buckets turning a back and forth game into a 19-8 run. Miami would take a 10 point lead into the second quarter.

Herro looked confident to start the second quarter putting up four points, but what was great to see for Miami was how well it shared the ball. They looked sharp, sharing the ball well and using that prolific offence to stretch the lead to 17. Lowry looked aggressive, shooting exceptionally well and dishing the ball with ease. The Heat’s offensive dominance would force the Sixers to use a zone defense of its own. It worked in slowing the Heat’s offense slightly while Philly attempted a comeback with Embiid bullying his way into the paint. However, the Heat maintained their offensive dominance taking a 21 point lead into the second half.

Second Half:

Doc Rivers did not commit to how many minutes the starters would play in the second half citing “This is what happens when you have nothing to play for” as explained by the TNT broadcasters. The Coach synonymous with blowing 3-1 leads showed deep disrespect for the Heat team that eliminated them last season, but hey we’ll see if the Sixers can finally make a Conference Finals, Allen Iverson hasn’t walked through the door in a while.

Max Strus hurt his finger and would head into the locker room early in the third quarter, but he’d later return. Philly also found some life going on a 11-1 run to close the distance slightly. Jimmy brought things back with a good jumper, and beautiful drive. Jimmy loves playing Philly. He’d score six straight points, and Bam followed that up with a fadeaway to get Miami up by twenty once again. Philly would once again start to chip away on a 7-0 run, but Strus silenced it on two threes of his own.

Herro scored back to back buckets for his 21st point of the night extending the Heat’s lead to start the fourth quarter. He’d hit another bucket seconds later to get Miami up to a 24 point lead. With Philly finally resting Embiid and Harden, the Heat cruised to a 28 point win with highlights coming in the form of four Kevin Love drawn charges (he was having a blast with it) some Haywood Highsmith slams, and some great Yurt minutes.

In an important game the Heat looked sharp and at its best. It might be optimistic thinking, but if this is finally this team’s peak its coming at the right time.