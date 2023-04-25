The Miami Heat have officially completed the full defense of home court advantage and take BOTH games at home! Now supporting a commanding 3-1 series lead, the pressure completely shifts to the 1st seed Milwaukee Bucks on their home court Wednesday night for game 5. Players like Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin and Duncan Robinson all had solid efforts, but this recap is ALL about two words: Jimmy Butler.

Butler recorded a 56 point, 9 rebound masterclass performance on 19/28 FG, 15/18 FT and 3/8 3P. He shot an absurdly efficient 68% from the field! Jimmy Buckets has proven time and time again he is a top of the NBA force come playoff time. However, this performance could have officially cemented him as a top playoff player of ALL-TIME.

Heat Nation is blessed to have such a complete winner and competitor on their side; tonight just solidified that. It was by far the greatest game of Butler’s career and statistically the 4th highest playoff scoring game in NBA history.

Butler did it in every sort of way possible. Whether it was drives to the basket, the mid range pull up, the 3 point shot, free throws, you name it. It was an absolute offensive clinic and the perennial All-Star made it look easy.

Butler’s status in the NBA is not just an All-Star at this point, he is a tier 1 SUPERSTAR. There is just truly nothing the man can’t do, as he got it done defensively throughout the night as well.

Player’s like Butler do not come around often. In fact, he has SURPASSED both LeBron James and Dwyane Wade for Miami’s single-game playoff scoring record. Putting himself in the books as a forever Miami Heat All-Time great.

The man had it going right off the opening tip tonight, scoring 22 of the team’s total 28 points in the 1st quarter of the game. He shot 9/10 during that quarter.

Then he went on to hit clutch shot after clutch shot tonight when it mattered most in the 4th, where he scored an additional 20 points alone in that quarter too. Butler was able to keep this team without striking distance throughout the entire game. Down double digits in the 4th quarter he rose to the occasion and put the ENTIRE team on his back to gut out this win.

Remember the missed game winning 3 against the Boston Celtics in game 7 last year? Butler hit that same exact shot in crunch time tonight. He finally got that shot back and knocked it down, as he then approached the fans screaming in excitement.

Boy was it a night to remember, Heat Nation is ecstatic to have the services of Jimmy Buckets, and should no doubt be ready for him to continually lead this team and be the next Heat Lifer for the long run.

Legendary, greatness, superstardom, ICONIC… all the best words to describe this masterpiece tonight.

Let’s see if the JIMVP and Miami Heat can seal the deal back in Milwaukee for game 5 on Wednesday night. A game where the 8th seed Heat will try to pull off the miracle upset and send the 1st seed Bucks packing.