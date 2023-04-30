The Miami Heat storm into Madison Square Garden and pick up right where they left off, securing the game 1 victory 108-101. They have stolen home court advantage in the first 2 rounds of these playoffs. This Heat squad is the first 8 seed in NBA history to win 5 of their first 6 games to start the playoffs.

Erik Spoelstra Heat teams are 16-3 when they win game 1 of a best of 7 series. Spoelstra is also now 9-2 against coach Tom Thibodeau in the NBA playoffs.

Miami did this in a complete team effort. Jimmy Butler led the team in scoring and had an almost effortlessly efficient double double with 25 points and 11 rebounds. However, players like Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Gabe Vincent, Kevin Love, and Caleb Martin all had multiple big moments in this game.

Even Max Strus got hot with a few 3 pointers to open the second half of the game. Vincent dropped 20 points and 5 assists, including 5 buckets from 3 point range and a big-time clutch one late in the 4th, which could’ve easily been a 4 point play (had the ref called the correct call).

Kyle Lowry had his fingerprints all over this one off the bench from the very start. He made an impact offensively with his own shot creation and for him teammates, as well as making some huge defensive plays.

Lowry hit a difficult dagger jump shot to seal the deal for Miami in the final minutes.

This can’t be an accurate recap without mentioning Kevin Love. The former champion and veteran took the game over with his insane outlet passes in the 3rd quarter. He had 3 of them to be exact, and helped completely steal the momentum for the Heat. He hit numerous 3 point splashes as well.

Love is turning out to slowly but surely be an upgrade over the services of PJ Tucker in that PF spot.

Caleb Martin had some ridiculously athletic plays on both ends tonight. Including a clutch chase down block on RJ Barrett in the 4th.

Bam Adebayo, a little quiet offensively, but still showcased his elite versatility. Taking the responsibility of guarding positions 1-5 and hitting some critical shots was big in his 16 point and 8 rebound night. He also shot an efficient 7/13 from the field; better than 50%.

The Heat have been winning games in these playoffs while being down double digits and completing a come back. This team likes to play with their backs against the wall, and tonight was no different.

Even while picking up the big win, the attention now turns to Jimmy Butler, who rolled his ankle pretty bad in the final quarter of the game. Like the absolute warrior he is, he stayed in the game and ultimately won it in front of a hostile environment.

bam_bayo A post shared by Miami HEAT Fanpage🔥🏀 ( @bam_bayo )

He will now have a full day to rest and get treatment on that ankle, hopefully allowing him to play in game 2.

Miami will look to snag a 2-0 series lead while playing on the road back inside MSG on Tuesday night.