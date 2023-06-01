Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - 2023 NBA Finals preview: Heat vs Nuggets

Hot Hot Hoops senior writers Matt Hanifan and Brandon Di Perno preview the 2022-23 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets.

They discuss the Bam v. Jokic matchup, Bam's utilization offensively, it's yet another Aaron Gordon-Jimmy Butler battle, the Jamal Murray matchup, predictions and more!

Listen directly here on the site or on your favorite podcast app!

Apple Podcasts

Spotify