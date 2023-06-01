Jun 1 • 37M

Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - 2023 NBA Finals preview: Heat vs Nuggets

Matt and Brandon preview the 2023 NBA Finals beginning tonight!

 
0:00
-36:35
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to Hot Hot Hoops: for Miami Heat fans to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.

Appears in this episode

Brandon Di Perno
Matt Hanifan
The official home for audio programming from Hot Hot Hoops, the #1 community for fans of the Miami Heat.
Episode details
Comments

Hot Hot Hoops senior writers Matt Hanifan and Brandon Di Perno preview the 2022-23 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets.

They discuss the Bam v. Jokic matchup, Bam's utilization offensively, it's yet another Aaron Gordon-Jimmy Butler battle, the Jamal Murray matchup, predictions and more!

Listen directly here on the site or on your favorite podcast app!

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog is a reader-supported publication. To receive new episodes of our podcast and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share