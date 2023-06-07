Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - 2023 NBA Finals: Heat win Game 2, Herro's status for Game 3

Hot Hot Hoops senior writers Matt Hanifan and Brandon Di Perno discuss the latest on the 2023 NBA Finals after the Miami Heat’s gutsy Game 2 win on the road against the Denver Nuggets and the series moving to Kaseya Center for the next two games.

In this episode, the two recap the Heat's Game 2 win and talk about Miami's improved shooting, Erik Spoelstra's subtle adjustments lineup-wise + schematically, a Tyler Herro update ahead of Game 3 and much more!

Listen directly here on the site or on your favorite podcast app!

Apple Podcasts

Spotify