Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - 2023 NBA Finals: Heat win Game 2, Herro's status for Game 3

Matt and Brandon recap the Miami Heat's Game 2 win over the Denver Nuggets and more!

 
Hot Hot Hoops senior writers Matt Hanifan and Brandon Di Perno discuss the latest on the 2023 NBA Finals after the Miami Heat’s gutsy Game 2 win on the road against the Denver Nuggets and the series moving to Kaseya Center for the next two games.

In this episode, the two recap the Heat's Game 2 win and talk about Miami's improved shooting, Erik Spoelstra's subtle adjustments lineup-wise + schematically, a Tyler Herro update ahead of Game 3 and much more!

