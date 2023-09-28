Sep 28 • 39M

Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Picking up the pieces after Damian Lillard trade

HHH writers react to the shocking trade which sends Dame to the rival Bucks and ponder how the Heat will react.

2
 
0:00
-39:08
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to Hot Hot Hoops: for Miami Heat fans to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.

Appears in this episode

Brandon Di Perno
Matt Hanifan
The official home for audio programming from Hot Hot Hoops, the #1 community for fans of the Miami Heat.
Episode details
2 comments
Transcript

On our latest podcast episode, Hot Hot Hoops senior writers Brandon Di Perno and Matt Hanifan try to parse through all of their thoughts of Damian Lillard getting traded to the Milwaukee Bucks and what's next for the Miami Heat days ahead of media day and training camp.

Listen directly here on the site or on your favorite podcast app!

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog is a reader-supported publication. To receive new episodes of our podcast and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

2
Share