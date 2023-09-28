Sep 28 • 39M
Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Picking up the pieces after Damian Lillard trade
HHH writers react to the shocking trade which sends Dame to the rival Bucks and ponder how the Heat will react.
The official home for audio programming from Hot Hot Hoops, the #1 community for fans of the Miami Heat.
Episode details
2 comments
Transcript
On our latest podcast episode, Hot Hot Hoops senior writers Brandon Di Perno and Matt Hanifan try to parse through all of their thoughts of Damian Lillard getting traded to the Milwaukee Bucks and what's next for the Miami Heat days ahead of media day and training camp.
Listen directly here on the site or on your favorite podcast app!
Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog is a reader-supported publication. To receive new episodes of our podcast and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Picking up the pieces after Damian Lillard trade
I'm glad that this trade didn't happen. Lillard is about to start rapidly declining. We don't need old small players taking up so much of our cap space.
I just don;t understand how Dame could accept a state of dissatisfaction with a team other than the one he wanted to be traded to. To get this message fully across, Heat would have to beat Bucks again, which is quite a long time away. One thing for sure, the Blazers guy involved in Trading Dame did not give Dame the respect he deserves.