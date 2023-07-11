Jul 11 • 1HR 1M

Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Damian Lillard trade update, Summer League action

HHH writers give an update on the Miami Heat's busy offseason.

 
Appears in this episode

Brandon Di Perno
Matt Hanifan
Matt Pineda
The official home for audio programming from Hot Hot Hoops, the #1 community for fans of the Miami Heat.
On our latest podcast episode, Hot Hot Hoops senior writers Brandon Di Perno, Matt Hanifan and Matt Pineda rehash the Damian Lillard trade rumors and discourse surrounding it, whether the Brooklyn Nets would help the Miami Heat acquire Dame or not, Josh Richardson uniting with Heat, Summer League and more!

