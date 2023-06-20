Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Offseason begins for Heat, reaction to Bradley Beal trade

On our new podcast episode, Hot Hot Hoops senior writers Matt Hanifan and Brandon Di Perno react to the Bradley Beal trade between the Washington Wizards and the Phoenix Suns, if the Miami Heat have a legitimate shot at acquiring Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, PG options if Gabe Vincent and/or Kyle Lowry don't return, whether the Heat will trade the No. 18 NBA Draft pick and more!

