Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Offseason begins for Heat, reaction to Bradley Beal trade

Matt and Brandon react to the latest news and rumors now that the Miami Heat have begun their offseason and the NBA Draft is days away.

 
Appears in this episode

Brandon Di Perno
Matt Hanifan
The official home for audio programming from Hot Hot Hoops, the #1 community for fans of the Miami Heat.
On our new podcast episode, Hot Hot Hoops senior writers Matt Hanifan and Brandon Di Perno react to the Bradley Beal trade between the Washington Wizards and the Phoenix Suns, if the Miami Heat have a legitimate shot at acquiring Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, PG options if Gabe Vincent and/or Kyle Lowry don't return, whether the Heat will trade the No. 18 NBA Draft pick and more!

