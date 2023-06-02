Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - 2023 NBA Finals Game 1 reaction after Heat loss

Hot Hot Hoops senior writers Matt Hanifan and Brandon Di Perno recap Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.

They discuss Miami only getting to the free throw line ... twice, a weird game from Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo's brilliance, Miami's zone defense looking good and more!

