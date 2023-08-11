Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Forward Jamal Cain has signed the Miami Heat’s two-way qualifying offer and will be a two-way player for them for the second consecutive season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report Friday.

Cain, 24, played in 18 games with the Heat last season, averaging 5.4 points and 2.9 rebounds on 56.1 percent shooting.

In 15 games with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Cain posted 22.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals on 54.9/37.5/60.6 shooting splits—posting a 22.1 player efficiency rating (PER) and a 67.7 true-shooting percentage.

The Heat entered Friday with one remaining two-way spot, which Cain now secures—joining guards Jamaree Bouyea and Dru Smith. With Drew Peterson, Cole Swider and Alondes Williams signing Exhibit 10 contracts with Heat and Chase Audige electing to go elsewhere, it made sense for Cain to return on the two-way if they weren’t offering him a standard contract—which he was reportedly looking for.

Nevertheless, we don’t know what this roster will look like in two weeks, let alone two months.

Cain’s infectious energy is good to retain. I wouldn’t be surprised if he parlays his way into a standard contract by season’s end.

