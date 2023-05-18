Copyright: ESPN

Jimmy Butler is in the midst of the most successful 4-year span in Miami Heat history outside of the Big 3 era from 2010-2014.

With the Heat making the Conference Finals 3 of the 4 years, Butler has been the leader moving this train. And so far in 2023, he is setting some records and achievements along the way to prove his worth in the Miami Heat storybook.

You can start with his epic Game 4 performance against the Milwaukee Bucks where he dropped a career-high 56 points. That was the most dominant playoff performance in Miami Heat history. Like, we’ve written articles and features on that alone.

But he hasn’t stopped making history.

But now you fast forward to what he is continuing to do. In Game 1 against the Celtics, Butler became only the second Heat player (Dwyane Wade, 2013) to have 30+ points and 6 steals in a playoff game. And he’s the first with 35+ points and 6 steals.

On top of that, he joined Allen Iverson and Michael Jordan as the third player in NBA playoff history to have multiple games of 35+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 5+ steals. That’s an elite company. And to make it better — Butler is the only player to do it twice in a Conference Finals.

Jimmy Butler is one game away from the franchise record of 35+ point playoff games. Dwyane Wade has the most with 14 games, Butler now has 13 games, and LeBron James had 9 in his tenure. That puts some things into perspective of how frequently and dominant Butler has been for the Heat.

He’s doing things that you should just enjoy and appreciate. And he’s confident, he loves his team, and this organization.

And if he were to win this series, he will help the Miami Heat write their own history as the only 8th seed to make the NBA Finals in a full-season.

