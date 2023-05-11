The All-NBA team selections have officially been announced yesterday, and Jimmy Butler made the 2nd team to represent the Miami Heat. This is the 5th selection of Butler’s career, and his 3rd in 4 seasons as a member of the Heat. Butler had a terrific season in Miami. He put up averages of 22.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 5.3 apg, and 1.8 stls on a career high 54% shooting. He also shot 35% from 3 point range and 85% from the free throw line.

Butler only played 64 regular season games, and under the new league rules and guidelines set for next year that would not have been enough games played to reach this accolade. The minimum limit will now be 65 games.

However, there is no doubt in anybody’s mind that Butler is an all-nba talent in this league. He was snubbed for the All-Star game, which Butler didn’t seem to mind at all, but he has once again shined on the brightest stage in the post season. His playoff performances could have definitely had a factor in the voting.

The rest of the All-NBA teams consisted of:

Butler coasts during the regular season. He preserves his body and energy for the playoffs where it really matters most. Even with that being said, regular season Jimmy is still a star in the NBA. He will occasionally go off with scoring and triple doubles and is always clutch. In fact, he was 2nd in this year’s new “clutch player of the year” voting which went to De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings.

All season long, if the Miami Heat just kept the game close and in-reach, often it was Butler who would come into the game in the 4th and takeover. There were several games where Butler single-handedly played hero ball and came up in the clutch.

He is one of the most clutch players in the entire NBA, and in the playoffs takes it up another notch in every category and statistic possible.

With Butler’s 3rd All-NBA selection in 4 years while being in Miami, it put himself in the top 3 of the franchise’s most All-NBA selection players, trailing only LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

That is some elite company to be in, but the truth is, Butler IS that elite.

There are players in this league who show out all regular season but fold in the playoffs. There’s some who are the same player in the regular season as they are in the playoffs. Then there’s Jimmy Butler, who ups his game in the playoffs when being on the biggest, nationally televised stage.

There’s a solid argument on if Butler is the best player currently in the NBA right now, maybe only Devin Booker can be in that same conversation.

His performances against the top seeded Milwaukee Bucks proved this. The man led an 8 seed in a crazy first round upset that featured Butler dropping 56 points and 42 points in back-to-back games to close out the series in 5 games, gentleman sweeping the Bucks.

Butler has proved time and time again, he is that guy. Always rising to the occasion, playing best when the pressure is at its highest.

Butler is currently averaging 11 more points in the playoffs than regular season, jumping from 22 ppg to 33 ppg. He is also averaging 6 more ppg in this year’s playoffs compared to last year, and doing it with better efficiency as well.

The only thing solidifying him as a top NBA talent is that championship ring. If he is able to secure that before his career is over, he could go down as the best playoff performer in the history of the NBA.

Miami is currently leading the NY Knicks in the conference semi-finals 3-2. The series shifts back to South Beach where Butler and the Heat will try to close it out and get the job done, advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals for the 3rd time in 4 seasons.

After a slightly off night in game 5 at MSG, Butler has already informed media that he is ready to go all-in to finish out this series tomorrow night and play all 48 minutes.

Let’s see what All-NBA Jimmy has left in store for Heat Nation.