Josh Richardson will be returning to the Heat on a two-year deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The deal will be a two-year minimum with a player option on the second year, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Miami drafted Richardson No. 40 overall in the 2015 NBA Draft. He spent his first four years with the organization, averaging 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 42.5 percent shooting and 36.8 percent from distance. In his final season with Miami, he posted 16.6 points and shot 35.7 percent from 3-point range.

He was eventually flipped to Philadelphia in the sign-and-trade for Jimmy Butler. He has spent time with the Sixers, Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks and, most recently, the New Orleans Pelicans.

Richardson, 29, averaged 10.1 points on 43.1/36.5/85.2 shooting splits in 65 combined games (10 starts) with the Spurs and Pelicans a year ago, in addition to 2.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals.

He will slot into the top of Miami’s 2-3 zone and 2-2-1 press, vacated by Gabe Vincent. Richardson can defend 1 thru 3 at the point-of-attack and shot 37.2 percent on spot-up 3-pointers last year, per NBA.com shot-tracking data.

For the minimum, this is excellent value for a player familiar with Erik Spoelstra and his system.

