Kevin Love was brought on during the NBA buyout market for basically nothing. The Cleveland Cavaliers were willing to part with the veteran big man, and Love knew from the very beginning he had Miami as a serious option on his radar.

There were a few teams involved in the rumors to pick him up, including the Philadelphia 76ers, but ultimately the former NBA champion chose the Miami Heat.

That decision completely payed off for him, as the the Heat made it farther in the playoffs than not just the 76ers, but even the 4 seed Cleveland Cavaliers who originally let him go.

Cleveland got knocked out in the first round by the New York Knicks and Philly got knocked out in the second round by the Boston Celtics.

The Heat though found their way to the NBA Finals, and Kevin Love made yet another appearance on that big stage.

Love has made the Finals every time he has been in the playoffs, and even the Heat being an 8 seed and clear underdog didn’t change that.

He didn’t play a huge role, but he was still productive in the 15-20 minute that he would get.

It was nice that he was someone that could play as both a back up big off the bench, but also fill in as a starter to match size with opposing teams when needed.

Love was a terrific locker room presence, and he showed strong leadership skills both on and off the court.

Nobody will forget his insane outlet passes that he displayed all throughout the playoffs. Some of them were even able to ignite comebacks and on the road too.

He has great energy and besides just the on point full court passes, he was able to knock down some timely buckets and grab rebounds.

Don’t forget about the ELITE charging skills too, the best in the entire NBA at drawing them.

Barry Jackson reported “don’t be surprised” if Love is brought back for at least one more year. There is mutual interest and both sides between Love and the Heat were very happy with their relationship.

Love has a super strong basketball IQ and even if he isn’t playing heavy minutes, he is a valuable veteran that can always still contribute and make an impact in some way.

It should be expected to have Kevin Love be back in the picture for this Miami Heat team on a small deal.