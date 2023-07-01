Kevin Love has re-signed on a two-year deal with the Miami Heat, Associated Press NBA reporter Tim Reynolds was first with the news Friday.
The first year of Love’s deal, using his non-bird rights, will be worth $3.7 million, with a second year being a player option, according to Ira Winderman of South Florida Sun Sentinel.
I’m okay with this. He had his moments
Love had some solid moments last year. In a meaningless game at the end, I believe he had 4 drawn charges in a game.
Maybe a full year with the team will lead to more consistent results, but either way another veteran for the squad.