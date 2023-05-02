Copyright: Sam Navarro

In Game 1, the 37-year-old Kyle Lowry scored 18 points, had 6 assists and 5 rebounds off the bench for the Miami Heat. He was the veteran presence that this team needed while they limp through the playoffs.

Tyler Herro is going to be out for a while with a broken hand. Victor Oladipo is done for a long while with another knee injury and surgery. And although Lowry has had his own injuries this season, he has stepped up when needed the most in the playoffs.

In fact, Lowry lost his starting role to Gabe Vincent when he was injured and never got it back. But he has helped the second unit and now more than even, he’s been successful.

And you throw in the mix the injury to Jimmy Butler, Lowry could be seeing himself as the primary playmaker for the Miami Heat for extended stretches.

Here’s what makes Kyle Lowry the key for the Heat in Game 2.

1 - He can guard guards. Sounds simple, but it’s not always the truth for everybody. For as good as Jalen Brunson is, Lowry has the strength to keep up with him. And the Heat will need that especially if Butler isn’t going to be doing it.

2 - He can create for Bam Adebayo. Bam is not a give him the ball and watch him work type of player. He can be, but he really thrives off of making space for other people and being the recipient of a pick and roll. Lowry’s midrange game was on point in Game 1 and that will be needed again.

3 - He’s got the juice. And I mean he’s made for the bigger moments. Was he frustrating during the season? Sure. Can he help us forget all of that right now? Yes. Kyle Lowry is a big-time player and that’s what the Heat need in MSG for Game 2.

It’s almost time to ball! Let’s see if Kyle can help lead the way.

