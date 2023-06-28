As free agency approaches, rumors are always thrown out onto social media. Some are more reliable than others of course, but there is one that slowly but steadily keeps resurfacing. Sharpshooter Max Strus may be looking elsewhere to continue his NBA career.

Strus has a similar career timeline to fellow teammates Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin and even Haywood Highsmith.

Strus went undrafted, and even went through a couple other franchises before ultimately getting a chance in South Beach.

He got some reps and workouts in with both the Boston Celtics and his hometown Chicago Bulls, before being waived by both teams.

The last time he was waived by Chicago, he suffered a torn ACL.

He went through rehab and ultimately found his way back into NBA action with the Miami Heat.

Brought up in 2020, Strus has earned a rotation spot as a member of the Heat as time passed.

He is a 3 point sharpshooter, but also has the ability to put the ball on the floor and make plays. He has turned into a solid finisher at the rim and holds his own on the defensive end.

Strus, like many of the Heat’s undrafted gems, has had some spectacular moments.

In the Play-In game against Chicago, Strus erupted with a 30 point explosion. His offense was much needed, as the Heat just snuck by to win the game and get into the postseason in the final minutes.

Although there is potential here with Strus as he is still a young player, there has been some notable inconsistency in his play.

He had an up and down playoffs as a whole, and struggled heavily to shoot the ball in the NBA Finals.

Having Duncan Robinson already signed long term, the Heat have a decision to make with Strus.

There a lot of similarities between Robinson and Strus, who both play the same position. With Robinson’s resurgence during these playoffs and already a part of the roster for more years on his deal, it’s real tough to assume Strus will be back next season.

The Miami Heat would be hard capped if they bring back both Gabe Vincent and Strus, and that point guard position is much more important with this roster overall.

Bringing back Vincent will be crucial, as the Heat are very thin with point guard depth.

There just sadly isn’t unlimited money to go around.

Jake Fischer reported that there will also be plenty of interest from other teams for Strus’s services, as shooters like him are always coveted in todays era of basketball.

The Detroit Pistons were a team specifically mentioned by Barry Jackson, who has plenty of cap space to invest in Strus.

Maybe some contracts can be moved around to create some space for both Vincent and Strus, or maybe Miami strikes out on Vincent and then goes all in to keep Strus?

There are plenty of possibilities obviously, but Strus has been rumored to not be back by several sources for a little while now.