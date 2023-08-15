(Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports)

The NBA announced their first-ever In-Season Tournament schedule Tuesday for all 30 teams, which will tip-off on Nov. 3.

The tournament, modeled after European Soccer Tournaments, consists of six groups—three in each conference, which hold five teams apiece. Each team will play four group-play games—two at home and two on the road—with the winner of each group plus two wild card teams from each conference advancing to the final eight, which will be held on Dec. 4-5.

The final four teams left will play in Las Vegas, Nev., beginning on Dec. 7, with the In-Season Tournament championship on Dec. 9. Every single game outside of the championship counts towards the team’s regular season record.

Among the Miami Heat’s group (Group B), they open with the Washington Wizards on Nov. 3 at 8:00 p.m. EST, and will also play the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks.

Miami’s games against the Wizards and Bucks will be at home, while the Hornets and Knicks contests will be on the road. Their final two contests against New York and Milwaukee will be on national television.

The full 82-game regular season will be announced Thursday.

Here is the Heat’s full In-Season Tournament slate below:

Heat vs. Wizards — Fri., Nov. 3 at 8:00 p.m. EST (League Pass)

Heat @ Hornets — Tue., Nov. 14 at 7:00 p.m. EST (League Pass)

Heat @ Knicks — Fri., Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Heat v. Bucks — Tue., Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. EST (TNT)

