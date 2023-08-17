It’s official! Following one of the most surprising NBA Finals runs in league history, the Miami Heat’s 2023-24 82-game schedule was officially released Thursday!

As it was reported by Detroit Pistons reporter James Edwards III of The Athletic Wednesday, the Heat will begin the season at home against the Pistons at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Though 12 of their subsequent 16 games are on the road, with their four additional home games coming against the Brooklyn Nets (Nov. 1), Washington Wizards (Nov. 3; first In-Season Tournament game), Los Angeles Lakers (Nov. 6) in Gabe Vincen’ts return and the Nets again on Nov. 16.

The Heat have 13 back-to-backs after having 14 last year—their first coming in the opening weekend of the season against the Boston Celtics (Fri., Oct. 27) and Minnesota Timberwolves (Oct. 28). Here is their back-to-back amount by month:

October: 1

November: 2

December: 1

January: 2

February: 3

March: 2

April (in 14 days): 2

Their longest road trip will be a six-game span—against the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets—spanning from Feb. 13-29; it’s worth mentioning that All-Star weekend will be from Feb. 16-21.

The Heat have four separate four-game homestands, but do not have a homestand longer than four games.

Miami will have 24 national television games—the 11th-most—on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV combined, including a Christmas Day game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Here is the breakdown for each channel:

ESPN: 8

NBA TV: 8

TNT: 6

ABC: 2

The Golden State Warriors and Lakers lead the pack with 41 and 40, respectively, while the two teams with the fewest are the Washington Wizards (4) and Toronto Raptors (3).

As a reminder, here’s the Heat’s In-Season Tournament schedule, beginning on Nov. 3:

Heat vs. Wizards — Fri., Nov. 3 at 8:00 p.m. EST (League Pass)

Heat @ Hornets — Tue., Nov. 14 at 7:00 p.m. EST (League Pass)

Heat @ Knicks — Fri., Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Heat v. Bucks — Tue., Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. EST (TNT)

Here is the full Miami Heat 2023-24 schedule, per the team’s Twitter (or X) page:

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

