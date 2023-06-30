Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 NBA Free Agency period begins Friday at 6 p.m. EST, when teams can officially negotiate with free agents from other teams.

The Miami Heat enter the offseason in a precarious position. With a projected $176.6 million allocated to 10 players, they reside roughly $11.6 million above the luxury tax ($165M), $4.6 million above the first tax apron ($172M) and $5.9 million below the newly-implemented second apron ($182M).

They are unable to sign anyone via sign-and-trades and are currently precluded from using their non-taxpayer mid-level exception ($12.4M), as well as their taxpayer MLE ($5M) because they run the risk of hard-capping themselves.

Thus, the one exception they have available is their $4.7M trade exception, which they can use to acquire one or more players on the trade market without having to match money. With the new CBA, they are able to digest the $4.7M plus an additional $250K (as opposed to the $100K in the previous one) with their trade exception legally.

While this still would count against the salary cap, it’s an additional way for the Heat to acquire talent and absorb contracts outside of signing their own or other free agents.

The majority of trade exceptions, which last for exactly one year, aren’t used because the amount is small and it’s oftentimes difficult to find one or multiple players that teams can trade for that fit into that exception.

According to Hoops Rumors, there are 51 active trade exceptions (five have been partially used) with an average initial amount of $4.68 million; the Heat’s $4.7 million exception—which expires on February 7, 2024, generated from the Dewayne Dedmon trade to San Antonio—is practically the average amount.

There are over 110 non-rookies who are set to make $4.95 million ($4.7M + $250K) or less, but let’s dive into three specific candidates who could be good fits for Miami!

KJ Martin, F, Houston Rockets ($1.9M)

Skinny: K.J. Martin has been linked to the Heat in the past. Ahead of last season after the Heat were left without a “true” starting power forward when P.J. Tucker flocked to Philadelphia in free agency.

Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported that Martin “approached Rockets management” to discuss a trade that never got completed—and the Heat were one of the teams of interest. I could see the two sides partnering this offseason if the Heat; the Rockets aren’t in any sort of rush to move off any salary because they’re still north of $50 million before they reach the $122.4M salary floor with 12 players on the roster.

They’re going to (predictably) throw money at free agents and they could be a team that takes on one or two bad contracts, which could benefit Miami. Either way, I expect the Heat brass to circle back to Martin—as they have typically done in past years with players they like—whether it be in the offseason or at the trade deadline.

Chris Duarte, G, Indiana Pacers ($4.1M)

Skinny: The Indiana Pacers are reportedly at the forefront of the Max Strus sweepstakes. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Wednesday that the Pacers are “strongly weighting” offering Strus three years, $48 million once free agency opens Friday.

The Pacers don’t theoretically have to work out a sign-and-trade, since they are projected to have $34 million in cap space after the signings of their first-round picks—Jarace Walker ($6.1M) and Ben Sheppard ($2.5M)—become official. They also aren’t in any danger of being hard-capped ($172M), so a sign-and-trade is more than feasible.

Indiana, however, has a logjam at wing with sharpshooter Buddy Hield, second-year stud Ben Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Jordan Nwora and Sheppard. That problem exacerbates if they add Strus.

It would ultimately take both sides to agree to complete a sign-and-trade, but Duarte—a 26-year-old whose role and efficiency have both declined from his rookie season—is one to watch.

Santi Aldama, F, Memphis Grizzlies ($2.2M)

Skinny: Aldama filled in amicably for injuries to Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Clarke and Steven Adams throughout last season after having an abbreviated role as a rookie in 2021-22.

Though if they remain healthy, plus with Xavier Tillman, Ziaire Williams, Jake LaRavia and David Roddy all competing for minutes, it’s going to be hard for Aldama to get consistent playing time.

Aldama showcased he could be a capable floor spacer last season, even though he was overpowered at times defensively. The 6-foot-11 big would have a clear role with the Heat and could be a bigger body to add size to the frontcourt. This might be the most unlikely option, but I don’t hate the idea of Aldama in the 305.

Here is the non-rookie list of trade exception possibilities:

This list was compiled courtesy of Spotrac. Depending on certain contracts that are guaranteed in the coming weeks, this list could be subject to change.

Atlanta Hawks:

Saddiq Bey ($4.56M)

A.J. Griffin ($3.71M)

Jalen Johnson ($2.93M)

Bruno Fernando ($2.58M)

Garrison Mathews ($2.00M)

Vit Krejci ($1.84M)

Tyrese Martin ($1.72M)

Boston Celtics:

Payton Pritchard ($4.04M)

Luke Kornet ($2.41M)

Sam Hauser ($1.93M)

Justin Champagnie ($1.93M)

Brooklyn Nets:

Cameron Thomas ($2.24M)

Edmond Sumner ($2.24M)

Day'Ron Sharpe ($2.21M)

Charlotte Hornets:

James Bouknight ($4.57M)

Mark Williams ($3.91M)

Kai Jones ($3.05M)

Kobi Simmons ($2.07M)

JT Thor ($1.84M)

Bryce McGowens ($1.72M)

Chicago Bulls:

Andre Drummond ($3.36M)

Dalen Terry ($3.35M)

Carlik Jones ($1.93M)

Marko Simonovic ($1.84M)

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Sam Merrill ($2.00M)

Lamar Stevens ($1.93M)

Dallas Mavericks:

Josh Green ($4.77M)

Jaden Hardy ($1.72M)

Denver Nuggets:

Zeke Nnaji ($4.31M)

Christian Braun ($2.95M)

Peyton Watson ($2.30M)

Vlatko Cancar ($2.23M)

Detroit Pistons:

Jalen Duren ($4.33M)

Eugene Omoruyi ($1.93M)

Isaiah Livers ($1.84M)

Golden State Warriors:

Moses Moody ($3.92M)

Houston Rockets:

Alperen Sengun ($3.54M)

Tari Eason ($3.53M)

Usman Garuba ($2.59M)

Josh Christopher ($2.49M)

TyTy Washington Jr. ($2.32M)

Kenyon Martin Jr. ($1.93M)

Indiana Pacers:

Chris Duarte ($4.12M)

Jordan Nwora ($3.00M)

Isaiah Jackson ($2.70M)

Andrew Nembhard ($2.13M)

Los Angeles Clippers:

Amir Coffey ($3.67M)

Nah'Shon Hyland ($2.31M)

Brandon Boston Jr. ($1.84M)

Jason Preston ($1.84M)

Los Angeles Lakers:

Jarred Vanderbilt ($4.70M)

Max Christie ($1.72M)

Memphis Grizzlies:

Ziaire Williams ($4.81M)

Desmond Bane ($3.85M)

Jake LaRavia ($3.20M)

David Roddy ($2.72M)

John Konchar ($2.40M)

Santi Aldama ($2.19M)

Xavier Tillman ($1.93M)

Kenneth Lofton Jr. ($1.72M)

Milwaukee Bucks:

MarJon Beauchamp ($2.61M)

Minnesota Timberwolves:

Jaden McDaniels ($3.90M)

Wendell Moore Jr. ($2.42M)

Jordan McLaughlin ($2.32M)

Josh Minott ($1.72M)

New Orleans Pelicans:

Trey Murphy III ($3.36M)

Naji Marshall ($1.93M)

Jose Alvarado ($1.84M)

New York Knicks:

Immanuel Quickley ($4.17M)

Quentin Grimes ($2.39M)

DaQuan Jeffries ($2.07M)

Isaiah Roby ($2.07M)

Jericho Sims ($1.93M)

Miles McBride ($1.84M)

Oklahoma City Thunder:

Ousmane Dieng ($4.80M)

Jalen Williams ($4.56M)

Tre Mann ($3.19M)

Jaylin Williams ($2.00M)

Isaiah Joe ($2.00M)

Lindy Waters III ($1.93M)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl ($1.90M)

Aaron Wiggins ($1.84M)

Orlando Magic:

Bol Bol ($2.20M)

Goga Bitadze ($2.07M)

Caleb Houstan ($2.00M)

Philadelphia 76ers:

Tyrese Maxey ($4.34M)

Danuel House Jr. ($4.31M)

Jaden Springer ($2.23M)

Phoenix Suns:

Jordan Goodwin ($1.93M)

Ishmail Wainright ($1.93M)

Isaiah Todd ($1.84M)

Portland Trail Blazers:

Kevin Knox ($3.00M)

Keon Johnson ($2.81M)

Trendon Watford ($1.84M)

Jabari Walker ($1.72M)

Jeenathan Williams ($1.72M)

Sacramento Kings:

P.J. Dozier ($2.41M)

Kessler Edwards ($1.93M)

San Antonio Spurs:

Malaki Branham ($3.07M)

Blake Wesley ($2.50M)

Charles Bassey ($2.50M)

Toronto Raptors:

Precious Achiuwa ($4.38M)

Malachi Flynn ($3.87M)

Joe Wieskamp ($1.93M)

Christian Koloko ($1.72M)

Utah Jazz:

Ochai Agbaji ($4.11M)

Simone Fontecchio ($3.04M)

Walker Kessler ($2.83M)

Damian Jones ($2.59M)

Kris Dunn ($2.59M)

Luka Samanic ($2.07M)

Vernon Carey Jr. ($2.00M)

Washington Wizards:

Corey Kispert ($3.72M)

Mike Muscala ($3.50M)

Patrick Baldwin Jr. ($2.34M)

Anthony Gill ($2.00M)

Xavier Cooks ($1.72M)

Ryan Rollins ($1.72M)

