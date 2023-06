David Berding/Getty Images

As the 2023 Free Agency period rapidly approaches Friday, the Miami Heat are in an interesting position.

They possess a $176.6 million cap sheet allocated to 10 players—roughly $11.6 million above the luxury tax ($165M), $4.6 million above the first tax apron ($172M) and $5.9 million below the newly-implemented second apron ($182M). They are unable sign anyone sign-and-trades, to use their non-taxpayer mid-level exception ($12.4M) as well as their taxpayer MLE ($5M).

They can use their $4.7 million trade exception which I outlined here, but let’s focus on 25 candidates who the Heat could sign to the minimum this offseason. I did not include players that were on the Heat roster that season, though that list could include Jamal Cain, Orlando Robinson and Cody Zeller, among others.

(Note: List made courtesy of Spotrac as of 5 p.m. EST on Friday, June 30.)

Point Guard:

Jevon Carter

2022-23 stats (81 games): 8.0 PPG | 2.5 RPG | 2.4 APG | 42.3 FG% | 42.1 3P% (4.2 3PA) | 56.0 TS% | 10.9 PER

Ish Smith

2022-23 stats (43 games): 2.5 PPG | 1.3 RPG | 2.3 APG | 39.7 FG% | 40.7 TS% | 6.5 PER

Goran Dragic

2022-23 stats (58 games): 6.3 PPG | 1.4 RPG | 2.6 APG | 42.9 FG% | 35.9 3P% (2.5 3PA) | 10.3 PER

Dennis Smith Jr.

2022-23 stats (54 games): 8.8 PPG | 2.8 RPG | 2.6 APG | 1.4 SPG | 41.2 FG% | 47.5 TS% | 11.6 PER

Michael Carter-Williams

2022-23 stats (4 games): 4.3 PPG | 1.3 RPG | 1.8 APG | 42.9 FG% | 33.3 3P% (2.5 3PA) | 49.8 TS% | 9.0 PER

Shooting Guard:

Shake Milton

2022-23 stats (76 games): 8.5 PPG | 2.5 RPG | 3.2 APG | 47.9 FG% | 37.8 3P% (1.9 3PA) | 57.5 TS% | 12.7 PER

Will Barton

2022-23 stats (56 games): 6.8 PPG | 2.4 RPG | 2.0 APG | 37.9 FG% | 36.7 3P% (3.2 3PA) | 45.1 TS% | 9.9 PER

Austin Rivers

2022-23 stats (52 games): 4.9 PPG | 1.6 RPG | 1.4 APG | 43.5 FG% | 35.0 3P% (2.4 3PA) | 56.4 TS% | 7.4 PER

Jaylen Nowell

2022-23 stats (65 games): 10.8 PPG | 2.6 RPG | 2.0 APG | 44.8 FG% | 52.7 TS% | 13.7 PER

Justin Holiday

2022-23 stats (46 games): 4.5 PPG | 1.2 RPG | 37.7 FG% | 32.2 3P% | 49.4 TS% | 6.6 PER

Small Forward:

Torrey Craig

2022-23 stats (79 games): 7.4 PPG | 5.4 RPG | 1.5 APG | 45.6 FG% | 39.5 3P% (3.2 3PA) | 56.6 TS% | 11.6 PER

Yuta Watanabe

2022-23 stats (58 games): 5.6 PPG | 2.4 RPG | 49.1 FG% | 44.4 3P% | 63.7 TS% | 12.1 PER

Joe Ingles

2022-23 stats (46 games): 6.9 PPG | 2.8 RPG | 3.3 APG | 43.5 FG% | 40.9 3P% | 61.6 TS% | 10.7 PER

Juan Toscano-Anderson

2022-23 stats (52 games): 3.0 PPG | 2.4 RPG | 1.3 APG | 44.8 FG% | 45.7 TS% | 6.9 PER

Kevin Knox

2022-23 stats (63 games): 6.6 PPG | 2.8 RPG | 45.8 FG% | 34.9 3P% | 54.0 TS% | 12.4 PER

Power Forward:

Darius Bazley

2022-23 stats (43 games): 5.2 PPG | 3.2 RPG | 45.4 FG% | 37.7 3P% | 51.5 TS% | 15.5 PER

Keita Bates-Diop

2022-23 stats (67 games): 9.7 PPG | 3.7 RPG | 1.5 APG | 50.8 FG% | 39.4 3P% | 60.9 TS% 14.9 PER

JaMychal Green

2022-23 stats (57 games): 6.4 PPG | 3.6 RPG | 54.0 FG% | 37.8 3P% | 65.0 TS% | 15.5 PER

James Johnson

2022-23 stats (18 games): 2.8 PPG | 1.7 RPG | 44.9 FG% | 48.6 TS% | 8.4 PER

Trenton Watford

2022-23 stats (62 games): 7.4 PPG | 3.8 RPG | 2.1 APG | 56.0 FG% | 39.1 3P% | 62.5 TS% | 13.6 PER

Center:

Drew Eubanks

2022-23 stats (78 games): 6.6 PPG | 5.4 RPG | 1.3 BPG | 64.1 FG% | 38.9 3P% | 66.6 TS% | 16.2 PER

Thomas Bryant

2022-23 stats (59 games): 9.8 PPG | 5.7 RPG | 62.3 FG% | 54.7 TS% | 11.8 PER

Willie Cauley-Stein

Did not play in 2022-23.

Gorgui Dieng

2022-23 stats (31 games): 3.9 PPG | 3.5 RPG | 38.5 FG% | 49.3 TS% | 9.9 PER

Taj Gibson

2022-23 stats (48 games): 3.5 PPG | 1.9 RPG | 52.0 FG% | 58.5 TS% | 11.4 PER

Which minimum free agents do you hope the Heat sign? Let us know in the comments!