The home of the Miami Heat will have a different name yet again.

The Miami-Dade County Commissioners voted unanimously to rename the arena, formerly known as Miami-Dade Arena and FTX Arena (before that was breached earlier in the season), to the Kaseya Center, named after a local software company called Kaseya, it was announced Tuesday.

“We are proud to close this deal with a locally based company for the first time in the history of the Arena,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said, via news release. “Since Kaseya relocated its headquarters to Miami, it has demonstrated a real commitment to invest in our economy and our local talent by opening the door to the jobs of the future. This deal will not only allow us to continue investing in critical crime prevention programs, it will also strengthen our brand as a global, diverse and future-ready community.” “The Miami Heat is thrilled to announce it has entered into a long-term partnership with kaseya, the leading global provider of unified IT management and security software for managed service providers and IT professionals,” the team announced, via social media.

The name change will be effective immediately, as the deal is expected to span over 17 years for $117.37 million.

Per the company website, the partnership with the Heat is aimed to "improve the Heat’s IT infrastructure" as well as "streamline operations and enhance efficiency, resulting in improved performance, stability, and security."

Kaseya is used in more than 25 countries with over 4,000 employees.

Before its recent two most-recent names, the arena had a sponsorship with American Airlines that lasted over two decades.

Once that sponsorship concluded, Miami agreed to a 19-year deal with FTX -- a cryptocurrency exchange company -- before it filed for bankruptcy in November.

The terms of the new deal with Kaseya were not released.

“The collapse of our previous partner caught everyone by surprise but, in conjunction with Miami-Dade County, we worked efficiently and incredibly quickly to fill our naming rights vacancy with Kaseya,” Heat business operations president Eric Woolworth said, according to the AP.