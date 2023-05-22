The Miami Heat eviscerated the Boston Celtics — running them out of the gym — in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals Sunday night 128-102, taking a 3-0 series lead.

No, that score is not a typo — that really happened.

Miami’s pristine ball movement, pace, shotmaking and defensive connectivity completely wiped the Celtics’ spirit, knocking down 56.8 percent of their shots and 54.3 percent (19-35) from 3-point range. They also generated 15 Celtics turnovers that fueled 18 Heat points and assisted on 26 of their 46 field goals.

Boston, who changed their starting lineup — subbing in Derrick White for Robert Williams — that started throughout the regular season and for most of these playoffs, connected on 11 of their 42 triples, and 39.8 percent of their shots.

Through the first three quarters, Miami outscored Boston 93-63, shooting 57.6 percent from the floor compared to Boston’s 37.5 percent, despite out-rebounding Miami by 11 in that span.

Gabe Vincent recorded a career-high 29 points on 11-of-14 shooting, including 6-of-9 from 3-point range. Duncan Robinson tallied 22 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.

Caleb Martin had 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting with four triples. Jimmy Butler had 16 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals while Bam Adebayo had 13 points.

That’s right: Miami’s two (super)stars combined for 29 points … and the Heat still won by 26 and were up by 30 after three quarters (neither understandably played in the fourth).

No Celtics player scored 15 points; Jayson Tatum led with 14 on 6-of-18 shooting and 1-of-7 from deep. Al Horford, Derrick White and Grant Williams were the only three Celtics players to make multiple 3-pointers, combining to go 7-for-14 from distance.

Miami entered halftime up 61-46, shooting 57.5 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from deep. Boston shot 40.8 percent and 31.3 percent from 3-point range, despite hauling in 10 additional rebounds. Though the Heat did not trail by less than 12 for the entirety of the final 24 minutes.

Sunday’s win is the Heat’s biggest playoff win this postseason, based on point differential — and, frankly, the circumstances at hand. The Heat are now one win away from its second NBA Finals in four years and their seventh in franchise history.

It also marked Boston’s biggest loss since Game 3 of the 2018 Eastern Conference against LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers, when the Cs fell by 30.

They have lost by 26 or more points now 14 times in franchise history.

Game 4 will be Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET inside Kaseya Center on TNT.

Finish the job.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

