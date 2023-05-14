Mandatory Caption: Surya Fernandez/HHH

Run it back! Run it back! Run it back!

After the Boston Celtics’ dominant 112-88 win over the Philadelphia 76ers Sunday, the Miami Heat and Celtics will meet up in the Eastern Conference Finals for the third time in four seasons.

The Celtics were buoyed by a 28-3 third-quarter run — and a historic 51-point, 13-rebound performance from star forward Jayson Tatum, who connected on 17 of his 28 field goal attempts, including six of his 10 triples after his roller coaster Game 6 performance.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics have split each of their last two Eastern Conference Finals series. Miami knocked off Boston in six games in the bubble in 2020, while Boston ended the Heat’s season in seven games last year.

The Heat went 2-2 against Boston this season and have won three of their five ever playoff series against Boston. Game 1 of the East Finals will be Wednesday, May 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT inside TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.

